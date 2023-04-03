Previous
Cormorant by lifeat60degrees
77 / 365

Cormorant

Keeping an eye on the incoming waves.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 3rd, 2023  
Karen ace
Those waves look steely cold!
April 3rd, 2023  
