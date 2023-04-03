Sign up
Previous
Next
77 / 365
Cormorant
Keeping an eye on the incoming waves.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6175
photos
162
followers
45
following
Tags
shetland
,
cormorant
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 3rd, 2023
Karen
ace
Those waves look steely cold!
April 3rd, 2023
