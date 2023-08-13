Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
Sunday's Curlew
Can't really get too many Curlew in your life. This one through the living room window.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
13th August 2023 6:36pm
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
