Rock Pipit by lifeat60degrees
260 / 365

Rock Pipit

Generally resident all year unlike the Meadow Pipit that is migratory in Shetland.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
