Gannet

NorthLInk did a tour around Bressay today in aid of RNLI funds. It's the first time since 2019 and my first time with NorthLink and P&O lost the contract back in 2002 so its been a while.

The highlight is heading around Noss where there are a lot of gannets but maybe not as many as there should be and have been in the past. Bird flu has certainly taken its toll of this fine seabird. It is one of my top 5 favourite birds and I could spend hours watching them.