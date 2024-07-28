Previous
Sow Thistle by lifeat60degrees
258 / 365

Sow Thistle

Sow Thistle always seems to bring that autumnal feel to Shetland. It feels different this year given that the last 2 weeks have seen the best of the weather. With sunset now at 21:43 the nights are seeming darker.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
70% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Sunny little flowers
July 28th, 2024  
