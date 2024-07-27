Previous
Activity by lifeat60degrees
257 / 365

Activity

Plenty Cormorant activity in Lerwick Harbour today, Constant fly by's in both directions when we were parked up for about 30 minutes.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise