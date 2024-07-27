Sign up
257 / 365
Plenty Cormorant activity in Lerwick Harbour today, Constant fly by's in both directions when we were parked up for about 30 minutes.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7229
photos
148
followers
39
following
70% complete
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
3419
3420
1174
2008
3421
257
2009
3422
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th July 2024 11:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
cormorant
,
lerwick
