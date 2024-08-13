Previous
Returning Turnstone by lifeat60degrees
Returning Turnstone

Turnstones have been away briefly for breeding but back in good numbers and very colourful in their breeding plumage.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

