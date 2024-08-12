Previous
New York Aster by lifeat60degrees
265 / 365

New York Aster

The problem with identifying flowers in the wild even when they are escapees from gardens is that they have so many different names.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise