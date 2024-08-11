Sign up
Passing Through
Sanderlings can be seen most months but most are just passing through or from breeding grounds to the north.
11th August 2024
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Birds and Wild Flowers
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
11th August 2024 10:19am
Tags
shetland
,
sanderling
,
sandwick
,
sannick
