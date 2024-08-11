Previous
Passing Through by lifeat60degrees
264 / 365

Passing Through

Sanderlings can be seen most months but most are just passing through or from breeding grounds to the north.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise