Father Cardinal by lifeisfullofpictures
25 / 365

Father Cardinal

I saw this male cardinal feeding one of his young today. I guess mom was out shopping our maybe having a day at the spa. In any event, dad had to take his turn feeding the kids.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Chris Jordan

@lifeisfullofpictures
