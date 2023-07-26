Sign up
Hummingbird
We got a new hummingbird feeder and as I was taking a few shots of a doe and her fawn, out the open door, this little guy/gal showed up. I was fortunate to get an in-focus shot.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Chris Jordan
ace
@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th July 2023 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
hummingbird
