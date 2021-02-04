Sign up
39 / 365
Mother and Baby
A year ago today, Greg and I set out on our most amazing adventure yet. We crossed hemispheres and went to S. America to see these little guys. This was taken in the Falkland Islands. Penguins have to be the cutes animal ever!!
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Tags
penguins
,
falkland island
