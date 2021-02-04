Previous
Next
Mother and Baby by lisab514
39 / 365

Mother and Baby

A year ago today, Greg and I set out on our most amazing adventure yet. We crossed hemispheres and went to S. America to see these little guys. This was taken in the Falkland Islands. Penguins have to be the cutes animal ever!!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise