Previous
157 / 365
Busy Bee
This little bee was so busy doing his thing he totally didn't notice me taking his photo.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
3
2
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Tags
bee
,
asters
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely colors
September 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous flowers and the photobomber.
September 29th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well captured and so pretty. Love the bee, too.
September 29th, 2023
