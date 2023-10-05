Sign up
Previous
162 / 365
Mushrooms Everywhere
We are seeing so many mushrooms these days. Not sure why but I think it has to do with the fact that we had a drought for so long, then we had rain for 4 days nonstop. Regardless, I think they are very interesting to look at and capture.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Tags
mushrooms
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking bracket fungi.
October 5th, 2023
