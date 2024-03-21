Sign up
Previous
270 / 365
St. Patrick's Day dessert
My friend Judy had book club Monday night and made this delicious and colorful parfait wrapping up the St. Patrick's day weekend.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
3
1
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
270
photos
26
followers
36
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
18th March 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
Looks good
March 20th, 2024
Monica
It looks yummy!
March 20th, 2024
Agnes
That looks delicious
March 20th, 2024
