Previous
St. Patrick's Day dessert by lisab514
270 / 365

St. Patrick's Day dessert

My friend Judy had book club Monday night and made this delicious and colorful parfait wrapping up the St. Patrick's day weekend.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks good
March 20th, 2024  
Monica
It looks yummy!
March 20th, 2024  
Agnes ace
That looks delicious
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise