It's Snowing by lisab514
It's Snowing

Well, we all knew it would happen ... it is snowing after about a month of unseasonably warm days when everything started to bloom. Life in the Midwest! We are used to it.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
