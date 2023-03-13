Previous
Perfectly imperfect by lizgooster
53 / 365

Perfectly imperfect

Despite the slightly discoloured petals this flower (I think another pansy?) brought some vivid & joyful colour to my day
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Gorgeous color and I love the velvety soft texture you captured Liz
March 13th, 2023  
