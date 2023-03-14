Sign up
54 / 365
Temptation in pastry form
Grabbed a coffee today from a wonderful little French bakery in Cambridge, Maison Clement. Managed not to buy a croissant as I'm having a (fairly!) sugar-free Lent, but their crisp, buttery layers made me sorely tempted!
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
54
photos
14
followers
16
following
14% complete
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th March 2023 1:41pm
Tags
croissants
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done for resisting. I am not sure that I would have.
March 14th, 2023
katy
ace
You have a much stronger intestinal fortitude than I would have had! I had to stop myself from taking a bite out of the screen because they look so good!
March 14th, 2023
