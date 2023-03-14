Previous
Next
Temptation in pastry form by lizgooster
54 / 365

Temptation in pastry form

Grabbed a coffee today from a wonderful little French bakery in Cambridge, Maison Clement. Managed not to buy a croissant as I'm having a (fairly!) sugar-free Lent, but their crisp, buttery layers made me sorely tempted!
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Well done for resisting. I am not sure that I would have.
March 14th, 2023  
katy ace
You have a much stronger intestinal fortitude than I would have had! I had to stop myself from taking a bite out of the screen because they look so good!
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise