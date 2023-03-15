Sign up
55 / 365
It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later
My daughter Ellie with Sophie, who she calls her ‘Ukrainian sister’. Sophie has been living with us since last May so it was quite emotional saying au revoir to her this morning after she decided she needed to be back home.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
ellie
,
sophie
katy
ace
Bittersweet photo but a good memory
March 15th, 2023
