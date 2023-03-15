Previous
It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later by lizgooster
55 / 365

My daughter Ellie with Sophie, who she calls her ‘Ukrainian sister’. Sophie has been living with us since last May so it was quite emotional saying au revoir to her this morning after she decided she needed to be back home.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Bittersweet photo but a good memory
March 15th, 2023  
