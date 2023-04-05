Previous
Holly-days by lizgooster
Holly-days

This looks more autumnal than spring-like but it’s in my friends’ garden in Devon now and looks spectacular in the morning sun. Apparently it’s a variety of holly.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
wow-lovely
April 5th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Nice waxy look! You captured those highlights so well
April 5th, 2023  
katy ace
What absolutely gorgeous color! Beautiful light and shiny textures in your photo, Liz.
April 5th, 2023  
