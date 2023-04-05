Sign up
76 / 365
Holly-days
This looks more autumnal than spring-like but it’s in my friends’ garden in Devon now and looks spectacular in the morning sun. Apparently it’s a variety of holly.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
leaves
,
spring
,
plants
,
holly
Peter Dulis
ace
wow-lovely
April 5th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Nice waxy look! You captured those highlights so well
April 5th, 2023
katy
ace
What absolutely gorgeous color! Beautiful light and shiny textures in your photo, Liz.
April 5th, 2023
