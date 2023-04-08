Sign up
81 / 365
Like water off a duck’s back
Early morning walk in the park with Ellie - a lot colder and cloudier than expected but we still had a lot of fun feeding the ducks 🦆
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
81
photos
17
followers
18
following
Tags
park
,
duck
