Like water off a duck’s back by lizgooster
81 / 365

Like water off a duck’s back

Early morning walk in the park with Ellie - a lot colder and cloudier than expected but we still had a lot of fun feeding the ducks 🦆
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
