Lots of pots! by lizgooster
Lots of pots!

There are earthenware tajine pots everywhere in Morocco. This cart load of tiny, brightly coloured ones was on the main square, Djem el Fna, in Marrakesh
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
