Essaouira street scene

Known as Morocco’s windy city - definitely living up to its name! Although this street in the medina is quiet and sheltered. A real shabby chic vibe here in Essaouira!
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
