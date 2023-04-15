Previous
Next
Time for tea by lizgooster
88 / 365

Time for tea

There is always mint tea on the go in Morocco! Usually a little sweet for my taste but we have loved watching it being poured from the cute metal teapots from a great height. 🫖
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot and scene, enjoy Morocco.
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise