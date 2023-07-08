Previous
Quiet time by lizgooster
174 / 365

Quiet time

I am on a mindfulness retreat - this is one of the gongs used in the ‘sound bath’ last night, which was very intense and powerfully moving.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Any type of retreat sounds good to me. Enjoy.
July 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this, have seen so many of these during my 10 years in Asia.
July 8th, 2023  
