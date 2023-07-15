Sign up
181 / 365
The accidental science experiment!
Discovered a forgotten dish of beetroot at the back of the fridge! It looks very different from when it went in.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
188
photos
19
followers
19
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th July 2023 1:44pm
Tags
beetroot
,
rotten
,
mould
JackieR
ace
Oh so funny, nice colours and abstract
July 23rd, 2023
