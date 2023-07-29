Previous
Tickled pink by lizgooster
Tickled pink

I may have posted photos of roses from this very bush when they were in bud. Some are finished now, some are still gloriously in flower and I loved how this one was speckled with pink.
Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
The hint of pink is so lovely.
July 29th, 2023  
