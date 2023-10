Van Gogh Sunflowers

I noticed I had a missing day and the following day I posted a photo of a real sunflower that I'd been cycling past, so I thought this shot was apt. I lived in Holland for a year many years ago and was a frequent visitor at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam. Still love going there if I'm ever in the city and I took advantage of a work trip last year to pop in for a brief visit between meetings!