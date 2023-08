Rewarding views

We made it to the top of the Old Man of Coniston! Just over 900m high and about 4 hours all told. That included a lunch stop at the top to soak up the spectacular views. We were super proud of Ellie conquering her first proper 'mountain'! And it was a meaningful one - my husband and climbed it back in the spring of 2017, when I was about 6 months pregnant with Ellie, so it was actually her second visit to the summit, in a way.