Moody blues - and greens by lizgooster
205 / 365

Moody blues - and greens

A stroll round Tarn Hows today. A classic Lake District beauty spot. Classic Lake District weather too, with the cloudy sky. Very untypically though, we haven't had any rainy days yet!
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
