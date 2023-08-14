Previous
Purple and white by lizgooster
210 / 365

Purple and white

I liked the contrast of the white cosmos, bold and bright against the shyer purple of the other flowers (not quite sure what they are!). 🌺
14th August 2023

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
