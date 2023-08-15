Sign up
210 / 365
Where's the frog?
My daughter spotted this on one of our Lakeland walks and wanted me to take a photo of it because she said it was a 'rainbow one'. I always gravitate towards water lilies so I didn't need asking twice.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th August 2023 10:38am
Tags
nature
,
plants
,
water lily
,
lake district
