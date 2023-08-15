Previous
Where's the frog? by lizgooster
Where's the frog?

My daughter spotted this on one of our Lakeland walks and wanted me to take a photo of it because she said it was a 'rainbow one'. I always gravitate towards water lilies so I didn't need asking twice.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

