Previous
Next
A squash and a squeeze by lizgooster
212 / 365

A squash and a squeeze

It certainly would be a squash and a squeeze inside this teeny tiny house, a well-known landmark in Ambleside!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great view. We went there 4 years ago. It is tiny.
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise