Definitely something fishy about this!
The aquarium section of our local garden centre has always been a popular stopping off point for my daughter.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th August 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh they are looking at you. Great looking fish.
August 30th, 2023
Olwynne
Brilliant shot
August 30th, 2023
katy
ace
superb image, Liz and not easy to get with reflections and moving fish!
August 30th, 2023
