231 / 365
A woolly start to the month
This is the September page of my photo calendar. I took the photo in an installation art exhibition at the marvellous Yorkshire Sculpture Park last year. I forgot to post it earlier in the month!
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
234
photos
19
followers
19
following
64% complete
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th September 2023 9:09am
Tags
calendar
,
yorkshire sculpture park
