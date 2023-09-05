Previous
A woolly start to the month by lizgooster
231 / 365

A woolly start to the month

This is the September page of my photo calendar. I took the photo in an installation art exhibition at the marvellous Yorkshire Sculpture Park last year. I forgot to post it earlier in the month!
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

