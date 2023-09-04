Previous
Back to school! by lizgooster
230 / 365

Back to school!

Ellie couldn't wait to go back to school, to see all her friends again and to move into a new Year 1 Class. This year she's in Seahorse class.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
How adorable she looks, so happy too 😊
September 7th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh year one, good fun. Lovely photo.
September 7th, 2023  
