233 / 365
The passage of time
I love roses and I also love the clusters of rich autumn berries that are appearing on so many trees and bushes right now. This rose bush combines both to give a sense of nature’s beautiful cycle.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
autumn
rose
berries
seasons
Diana
ace
such a stunning capture and gorgeous tones!
September 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A pretty pink.
September 28th, 2023
