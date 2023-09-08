Sign up
234 / 365
Red leaves
One from my 'archives' - I haven't seen any of these plants yet this autumn but I really love them so I thought they deserved to add some seasonal brightness to my September photos.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th October 2021 9:36am
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
seasons
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and frame filler, gorgeous colour and lovely berries.
October 5th, 2023
