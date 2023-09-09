Previous
Solitary splendour by lizgooster
231 / 365

Solitary splendour

Our back garden is an overgrown wasteland at the moment but that hasn’t stopped this rose blooming in the late burst of summer we’re having. 🌹
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful soft pink.
September 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Such a nice soft looking rose
September 10th, 2023  
