Me and my big brother by lizgooster
Me and my big brother

Ellie worships her big step-brother, Jack. Here they are taking a breather after playing in the park on a very hot day at the weekend. Ellie is rocking my sunglasses too!
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
