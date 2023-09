Under water

Our plasterers were joking that our lounge looked as if it was under the sea, with the room itself having some sort of dark green undercoat on it, plastic sheeting over the glass doors and the green of the garden glowing through. So when Ellie came home from school we cut out some fish to stick on, and she added a mermaid and a crab to the scene! I could have cropped the builders' tape off but decided it was an integral part of it!