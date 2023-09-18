Sign up
241 / 365
Pots and pans
With the rainy days we’ve had recently it was good to see this blue sky behind this unusual bar/restaurant sign in the heart of Cambridge.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th September 2023 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
cambridge
,
skies”
,
“blue
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
September 20th, 2023
