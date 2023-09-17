Previous
Mini pumpkins by lizgooster
240 / 365

Mini pumpkins

Another shot on the themes of Nature's bounty and the changing of the seasons. This box of mini pumpkins looked so cute and colourful!
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Such a pretty autumn photo
September 18th, 2023  
