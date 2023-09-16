Previous
Christmas is coming, the mince pies are back ... by lizgooster
Christmas is coming, the mince pies are back ...

I have a running joke with one of my friends that whoever spots mince pies first in the shops each year sends a photo to the other declaring the season 'open'. They have arrived!
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster

JackieR ace
Whoop whoop, cheaper the better. Soon be Boxing Day for Creme Eggs then!!!
September 18th, 2023  
katy ace
Gracious I think this is rushing it just a bit, but congratulations to you for being the first to spot them
September 18th, 2023  
