Berries on the turn by lizgooster
238 / 365

Berries on the turn

Continuing my mini theme of the changing seasons, some berries on the pavement outside our house. Some are over ripe and starting to shrink in on themselves, a few are still and glistening black.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
A real feel of change.
September 15th, 2023  
