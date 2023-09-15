Sign up
238 / 365
Berries on the turn
Continuing my mini theme of the changing seasons, some berries on the pavement outside our house. Some are over ripe and starting to shrink in on themselves, a few are still and glistening black.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
autumn
,
plants
,
berries
,
seasons
Susan Wakely
ace
A real feel of change.
September 15th, 2023
