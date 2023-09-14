Previous
Nature's bounty by lizgooster
Nature's bounty

One of the households on my street has generously put out the excesses from the apple tree in their garden for neighbours and passers by to help themselves. They looked so lovely in the morning light.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

