Found objects - dried leaf and egg shell by lizgooster
235 / 365

Found objects - dried leaf and egg shell

I've been looking with interest at this small, broken eggshell on our front drive for the past few days. Then today I remembered the 'Found Objects' challenge back in February and decided to make a photo of it.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
