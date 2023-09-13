Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
235 / 365
Found objects - dried leaf and egg shell
I've been looking with interest at this small, broken eggshell on our front drive for the past few days. Then today I remembered the 'Found Objects' challenge back in February and decided to make a photo of it.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
235
photos
19
followers
19
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
13th September 2023 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
eggshell
,
found objects
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close