Ray of sunshine by lizgooster
Ray of sunshine

This solitary buttercup caught my eye while I was out doing some kettlebells exercises in my garden this morning
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
*lynn ace
simple beauty
September 30th, 2023  
katy ace
Beautiful composition and light!
Kettlebell exercises outsideis impressive too
September 30th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
such bright colors. Beautiful
September 30th, 2023  
