Previous
253 / 365
That old chestnut
I’ve been cycling past this chestnut tree admiring the fallen conkers for a while now. Today I finally took the time to stop and take some pictures. 🌰
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
253
photos
19
followers
19
following
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
2
2
365
iPhone 11
29th September 2023 12:18pm
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
chestnut
,
conkers
Diana
ace
Good that you did, a fabulous capture and detail. I miss these.
September 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely glossy conkers.
September 29th, 2023
