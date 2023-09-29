Previous
That old chestnut by lizgooster
That old chestnut

I’ve been cycling past this chestnut tree admiring the fallen conkers for a while now. Today I finally took the time to stop and take some pictures. 🌰
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

Diana ace
Good that you did, a fabulous capture and detail. I miss these.
September 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely glossy conkers.
September 29th, 2023  
