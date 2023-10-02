Sign up
257 / 365
Turn over a new leaf
A day late, I flipped the page on this year’s photo calendar, to reveal a colourful leaf I saw on our street last autumn. 🍁 📅
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
tree
,
leaf
,
calendar
,
autumn
katy
ace
Oh, Liz! This is a beautiful photo. The color and the light on those leaves is amazing.
October 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
What a stunning capture and gorgeous colours.
October 2nd, 2023
