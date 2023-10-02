Previous
Turn over a new leaf by lizgooster
Turn over a new leaf

A day late, I flipped the page on this year’s photo calendar, to reveal a colourful leaf I saw on our street last autumn. 🍁 📅
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

katy ace
Oh, Liz! This is a beautiful photo. The color and the light on those leaves is amazing.
October 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
What a stunning capture and gorgeous colours.
October 2nd, 2023  
